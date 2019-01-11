Senoia under boil water advisory

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Senoia say the city is under a boil water advisory.
In a tweet, officials said a water main break is causing the advisory. The break happened Thursday night near Main Street.
The advisory is through midnight Saturday.
We are working to learn more about the impact of the advisory, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
WATER MAIN BREAK ON AND AROUND MAIN STREET. 48 HOUR BOIL ADVISORY. WATER SERVICE TO RETURN AROUND MIDNIGHT. We encourage you to share this post!— Senoia (@senoia) January 11, 2019
