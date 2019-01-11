  • Senoia under boil water advisory

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Officials in Senoia say the city is under a boil water advisory. 

    In a tweet, officials said a water main break is causing the advisory. The break happened Thursday night near Main Street. 

    The advisory is through midnight Saturday.

