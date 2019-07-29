Secretary of State announces new $150 million voting machine contract

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State’s office said that voters will be using Dominion Voting Systems in the 2020 election.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant was the first to break the news on Twitter. He has been following this story since the very beginning.
The $150 million contract was awarded to Dominion Voting Systems.
BREAKING: Georgia Secretary of State’s office awards new $150 Million statewide voting machine contract to Dominion Voting Systems. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zSMi3gEEnM— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) July 29, 2019
More: Just confirmed Dominion’s winning bid came in at $106 million over 10 years. $150 million was what the state had budgeted for the contract. https://t.co/fXeOhzg84Y— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) July 29, 2019
“Elections security is my top priority,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We look forward to working with national and local elections security experts to institute best practices and continue to safeguard all aspects of physical and cyber-security in an ever-changing threat environment.”
Georgia's voting system drew national scrutiny during the closely watched contest for governor last November in which Brian Kemp, a Republican who was the state's top election official at the time, narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Georgia’s presidential primary election will be held March 24, 2020.
