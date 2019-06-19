Georgia has set a date for presidential primary election

ATLANTA - A date has been set for Georgia’s presidential primary election.
Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant learned it will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
The Georgia primary was held on Super Tuesday -- the first Tuesday in March -- in each of the past two presidential election years.
The Democratic candidates running for president include Former Vice President Joe Biden, Gov. Steve Bullock, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris, Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam, Rep. Seth Moulton, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang.
President Donald Trump officially kicked off his reelection campaign Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.
