0 Second officer dies weeks after Florence, S.C. ambush

FLORENCE, S.C. - A Florence County sheriff's deputy has died weeks after an ambush in South Carolina where seven officers were shot.

Deputy Farrah Turner is the second law enforcement officer to die from the shootout on Oct. 3. Florence police officer Terrence Carraway was killed during the shootout.

Turner had been in critical condition and underwent several surgeries before succumbing to her injuries.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about her death Monday night.

We are heartbroken tonight to lose another officer as a result of the horrific shooting in Florence. Investigator Farrah B. Turner passed away from her injuries after fighting for her life for more than two weeks. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 23, 2018

Turner's mother, Katie Godwin, had released a statement earlier this week asking for prayers for her daughter. She said they had to amputate both of Turner's feet.

“First, I thank everyone for their prayers for my daughter, Farrah. As we have told everyone, she is still in critical condition and she is not out of the woods yet," Godwin wrote. "This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her."

The family created a GoFundMe page, where they confirmed her death Monday.

"We thank everyone for their support and prayers. #FlyFarrahFly," the GoFundMe page said.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said in a statement that Turner "was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable."

The deputies were ambushed when they went to a home to talk with a 28-year-old man about a sex crime against a child. The sheriff says the man's father, Frederick Hopkins, 74, opened fire on the officers.

WPDE reports Turner was the one who filed the paperwork for the search warrant.

Frederick Hopkins Jr. is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in the case. Those charges are now expected to be upgraded.

Officer Scott Williamson remains in critical condition. Two deputies, Sarah Miller and Arie Davis, were released from the hospital over the weekend.

The sheriff said funeral arrangements for Turner are still being organized.

