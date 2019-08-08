Search underway for escaped inmate accused of killing prison guard in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - A massive search is underway for an inmate accused of killing a prison guard before escaping.
Officials say Curtis Watson could be anywhere.
The Tennessee Bureau of investigation said he is extremely dangerous.
Police believe he already killed a guard at the west Tennessee state penitentiary just before noon Wednesday. That's about 45 miles from Memphis.
We'll have updates throughout the morning on the search for the dangerous inmate
At this hour, efforts to locate Curtis Ray Watson remain ongoing. We have Agents on the ground and in the air, joining with partner agencies to pursue any leads that present.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019
If you see Watson, call 911. Do not approach. Stay vigilant! pic.twitter.com/GWVRJ36ZPo
