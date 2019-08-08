  • Search underway for escaped inmate accused of killing prison guard in Tennessee

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tennessee - A massive search is underway for an inmate accused of killing a prison guard before escaping.

    Officials say Curtis Watson could be anywhere.

    The Tennessee Bureau of investigation said he is extremely dangerous.

    Police believe he already killed a guard at the west Tennessee state penitentiary just before noon Wednesday. That's about 45 miles from Memphis.    

