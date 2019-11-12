  • Schools on soft lockdown after shooting investigation in Douglas County

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Schools in Douglas County are on a soft lockdown after a shooting this morning. 

    Channel 2 Action News learned that deputies were called to a gas station on Lee Road near County Line Road in reference to a "shots fired, person down" call. 

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows deputies in the parking lot investigating the area near a red delivery van. 

    Authorities said they do not have suspect information. 

