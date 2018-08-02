School police officers finish body camera training ahead of school year

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County school police officers wrapped up body camera training today just in time for students' return to class Monday.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was at Fulton County School District headquarters, where the final group of officers finished training Thursday morning. Starting Monday, all 70 officers will be equipped with cameras that take both still photos and video.
Why the police captain wants to make sure every officer in the district knows how to use the devices, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
