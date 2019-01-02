School buses line up to raise awareness about Ga. child sex trafficking industry

ATLANTA - More than 70 school buses are lined up at Atlantic Station Wednesday morning as state leaders prepare to talk about sex trafficking in Georgia.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr was there as Gov.-elect Brian Kemp made his first appearance of 2019 to raise awareness about the issue.
Atlanta has an estimated $290 million underground commercial sex economy.
The staggering number of kids sold into sex slavery in Georgia -- and what state leaders want to do about it, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
