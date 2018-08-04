Scattered showers, storms possible Saturday afternoon

Some parts of the metro Atlanta area will see scattered showers and storms this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the biggest concerns.
We're tracking when and where these storms could develop for Channel 2 Action News Saturday A.M.
SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS: Good morning! We'll have scattered storms this afternoon -- the rain chance is 40% -- but that's better than we saw during the work week! Highs will make it into the upper 80s.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 4, 2018
