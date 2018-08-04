  • Scattered showers, storms possible Saturday afternoon

    By: Brian Monahan

    Some parts of the metro Atlanta area will see scattered showers and storms this afternoon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the biggest concerns. 

    We're tracking when and where these storms could develop for Channel 2 Action News Saturday A.M.

