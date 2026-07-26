SCAD Atlanta launches new music production degree program this fall

ATLANTA, Ga. — Students looking to break into the music industry will soon have a new degree option in the heart of one of the country’s biggest music hubs.

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The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced it will launch a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music Production at its Atlanta campus beginning in Fall 2026.

The new program will be based at SCAD Film Studios in Midtown Atlanta, where students will train in music production, recording, sound engineering and music business.

“Atlanta has long been a driving force in American music, propelling genres from early gospel and country through hip-hop, Southern rock and R&B into new creative frontiers,” said Karl Rouse, associate dean of SCAD’s School of Film and Acting. “This new degree program expands on this legacy and builds an innovative path for SCAD graduates to continue to lead and shape this evolving industry around the world.”

According to SCAD, students will take courses in areas including:

Music business

Studio recording and production

Music technology

Digital mastering and distribution

Live performance production

The university said graduates will be prepared for careers as music producers, audio engineers, recording engineers, composers, sound designers, artist managers and music supervisors.

Music production classes will be held at SCAD Film Studios, a television production complex a few blocks from the university’s Midtown campus that includes editing suites, broadcast studios and an LED volume stage.

The new major joins SCAD’s School of Film and Acting and comes as Atlanta continues to grow as a center for the music industry, with artists, producers and record labels making the city a global hub for hip-hop, R&B and other genres.

SCAD said the degree is designed to prepare students for careers across music, film, television, gaming, streaming and other digital media industries.

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