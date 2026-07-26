FBI Most Wanted: $10K offered for man accused of tossing Molotov cocktails into Atlanta ICE office

ATLANTA — The FBI is searching for a man accused of arson at an Atlanta ICE office more than six years ago.

Ronald Scott Watson, 29 of Kennesaw, has been added to the FBI Most Wanted list and the bureau is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

On July 25, 2020, the FBI says a group of masked individuals, who they say included Watson, vandalized the building in downtown Atlanta.

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They say the group threw rocks, cinderblocks, fireworks, Molotov cocktails, bottles of lighter fluid and more into the building, causing more than $78,000 of damage.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in July 2025, charging Watson with damaging a U.S. government-owned building.

In 2023, Watson was convicted of assaulting a public safety officer in Oregon.

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