Sanitation company offering account credits for missed trash pickups

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The owners of a local sanitation company are explaining to Channel 2 Action News what’s behind weeks-long delays in picking up trash.

Channel 2’s Cory James first told you about the trash problems in Rockdale and Newton counties on WSB Tonight last week. After days of reaching out for a comment, he heard back from the owners on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Betty Burgess and her husband own B&B Sanitation. The company has been facing backlash for failing to pick up customers’ trash for weeks.

“It’s emotional, hard trying to see a family success ... and then watch everything crash and burn around them‚" Burgess’ stepsister Janna Peters told James. “I’m sorry for every customer out there.”

Peters said she sent her stepsister a text last Thursday after a friend of hers told her their trash hadn’t been serviced in over a month. She said Burgess replied saying “5 weeks no way. What’s the address.”

TRENDING STORIES

But customers had been publicly making similar complaints for weeks.

“What happened? Where did they go? They were so reliable and just quite frankly really appreciated their business,” customer Rebecca Cloues said.

Days after our original story aired, the owner posted a statement on social media saying in part that they have faced a series of unfortunate setbacks.

Burgess told James that B&B Sanitation now has three trucks running and one of them went out on Monday. She said all the trash will be picked up before the end of the week.

B&B Sanitation says it will also issue account credits for any missed pickups and has paused account suspensions and late payments penalties.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group