Roswell home bursts into flames after apparent lighting strike during storms

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell home burst into flames after it was apparently struck by lightning during storms, witnesses told Channel 2 Action News.

The fire happened on Roxbury Road off of Old Alabama Road.

Video shows flames leaping through the homes’ burned-out roof and thick black smoke billowing into the air.

No one was hurt.

A line of strong storms moved through metro Atlanta Monday morning, knocking down numerous trees and power lines and leaving roads blocked.

