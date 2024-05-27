Roswell home bursts into flames after apparent lighting strike during storms

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell home burst into flames after it was apparently struck by lightning during storms, witnesses told Channel 2 Action News.
The fire happened on Roxbury Road off of Old Alabama Road.
Video shows flames leaping through the homes’ burned-out roof and thick black smoke billowing into the air.
No one was hurt.
A line of strong storms moved through metro Atlanta Monday morning, knocking down numerous trees and power lines and leaving roads blocked.
