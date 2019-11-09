Roof at Ponce City Market transforming into winter playground

Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn't mean you have to move the fun indoors.
If you enjoyed The Roof at Ponce City Market during the summer, you'll want to return during the fall and winter for the cold weather activities.
Beginning Nov. 29, the top of the largest brick structure in the Southeast will become a winter playground, complete with a 3,500-square-foot ice skating rink overlooking the Atlanta Beltline and Old 4th Ward.
Also returning are the popular "igloos," which can be reserved for up to six people. These private seating areas include food and drink options.
But that's not all. In addition to Skate the Sky, The Roof is featuring the following as part of its holiday activities:
- Nine Mile Station is transforming into a woodland forest with cozy outdoor seating areas and warm fire pits.
- Faux fur coat mini golf at Skyline Park, The Roof's amusement and entertainment space
- On Nov. 30, bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive complimentary admission after 6 p.m., including photo ops with the Grinch from 7 to 9 p.m.
- On Dec. 31, The Roof will hold its third annual Noon Year's Eve event, including family friendly fun for parents and children, to ring in the New Year as guests countdown to noon.
- Reservations can be made now for skating and igloos.
DETAILS
The Roof at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. Atlanta, GA 30308
WHEN
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday
3–10 p.m. Monday – Wednesday
3–11 p.m. Thursday – Friday
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday
*Fridays & Saturdays are 21+ after 5 p.m.Nov. 29, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020
COST
Ice skating is $15 for adults, $8 for children (5-12 years old). General Admission to The Roof + Ice Skating is $25 for adults, $15 for children. Includes unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park, when available. Skaters must be age 5 or older.
Igloo rentals include general admission to The Roof, igloo service, skate rentals and 50 minutes of skate time, and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park, when available. Igloos can be booked in two-hour increments for $150 for up to six people, for guests 21 and up. Food and beverage options are available to purchase inside the igloo.
