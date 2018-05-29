Rockdale deputy arrested, accused of stalking woman

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County deputy was arrested over the weekend, charged with stalking.
Channel 2 Action News obtained the arrest warrants detailing what Deputy James Campbell allegedly did to end up on the other side of the law.
While digging into his past, we learned this was not the first time Campbell has been investigated by his own department.
In September 2016, Campbell went through training to become a certified deputy. Since then, he has had multiple disciplinary action reports on his file.
At the time of his arrest, he was suspended from the sheriff's office.
We uncover the complaints against the deputy leading up to his arrest, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}