0 Rockdale deputy accused of stalking several women fired from sheriff's office

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A Rockdale County deputy was fired Monday afternoon after two women, including a 17-year-old, came forward and accused him of stalking.

The firing comes after Channel 2 Action News detailed similar allegations in May from a mother and daughter.

James Campbell was arrested and charged on May 29.

"They let us know they have also been victims of his harassment," Yolande Lovingood-Moore, a spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, said.

Lovingood-Moore said the alleged victims called the department saying Campbell harassed them.

Shortly after, detectives launched an investigation into the allegations.

"We don't take it lightly," Lovingood-Moore said.

Campbell became a certified deputy in the fall of 2016.

"That person has a certain amount of days to come forward and give our chief deputy a reason why they should not be terminated," Lovingood-Moore said. "There was nothing he did to defend himself."

Only Channel 2 Action News obtained Campbell's personnel file and disciplinary history.

After combing through all 175 pages, we found he had been written up for:

Code of conduct.

Emergency vehicle policy.

Citizen complaints.

The write-ups all came before a woman filed a complaint with the Office of Professional Standards May 19.

That victim told authorities Campbell showed up at her home to harass her after she sent him a text message saying to no longer contact her or her daughter or come by their house.

But officials said he did not stop and showed up again a few days later. This time he was in his patrol car and wearing his uniform.

Campbell, who was later arrested, was then told the department had sufficient evidence to cut ties.

"He’s definitely not reflective of this department," Lovingood-Moore said.

