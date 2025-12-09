Young buck stuck in retention pond saved by DNR, firefighters

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and firefighters successfully rescued a deer that had been trapped in a retention pond.

The Georgia Wildlife Network and Newnan Fire Department posted photos of the rescue Monday.

“We are over the moon to share that our young buck has officially been rescued, and it was an absolute SUCCESS from start to finish,” the Georgia Wildlife Network said.

Officials believe the deer had been trapped in the pond since mid-November. On Monday, the DNR used a tranquilizer gun to calm the deer and allow Newnan firefighters to use their rope skills to pull him up.

The deer is now safe and will be relocated by the DNR to a safer environment.

“He’s expected to make a full recovery… though he’s probably a little drowsy after today’s adventure,“ the Georgia Wildlife Network said.

