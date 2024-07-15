Woman found dead in driveway after reports of screams, gunshots identified

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman found shot to death in her driveway has been identified, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies received a phone call just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon to a call of a woman screaming and gunshots fired on Griffin Mountain Road.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying in the driveway, dead.
She’s been identified as Clordette Hester.
On Sunday, Walter Hester was arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession or knife during the commission of a crime in the murder of his wife.
