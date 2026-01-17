Shackles not reapplied after X-ray led to Rockdale County inmate escape, sheriff says

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new details following an internal investigation into an inmate escape that happened late last year.

According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Shane escaped from custody on December 1, 2025, while being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Shane was under supervision by a Rockdale County deputy at the time, officials say.

Authorities say Shane was captured and taken back into custody on December 3, 2025.

In a statement released on Friday, the RCSO confirmed an internal affairs investigation found that Shane’s shackles were removed so hospital staff could perform an X-ray. After the imaging was completed, the restraints were not reapplied, which investigators say contributed to the escape.

The internal investigation determined that policy violations occurred. However, the sheriff’s office says there is no reason to pursue criminal charges against the deputy involved.

The deputy assigned to oversee Shane remains on administrative leave with pay and is awaiting disciplinary action related to the policy violations.

Officials did not specify what disciplinary measures may be taken.

