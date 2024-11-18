Rockdale County residents sign second petition demanding Biolab’s business license be revoked

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A new push to close Biolab includes another petition demanding its business license be revoked.

The pool chemical company partially reopened earlier this month, following the massive fire causing it to shut down in late September.

The September 29 fire at Biolab’s Conyers plant left chemicals hovering over the parts of the community for several weeks.

Local auto body shop Chris Floyd told Channel 2 Action News he is excited about the latest online petition demanding that Biolab’s business license be revoked.

“We have already had three strikes. so why would we go through this again?” said Floyd.

On November 4, the plant was cleared for a partial reopen, allowing the distribution of their already stocked pool and spa cleaning products.

Keyanna Jones Moore with the grass-roots organization Sierra Club Georgia, which is already pushing to close Biolab, told Channel 2 Action News they want the plant closed before they get a green light to start manufacturing again.

Adding that the author of this latest petition Paul Gaze, with Georgia Conservation Voters is not only fed up, but that his group’s demands are already in line with the county’s code of ordinances.

It requires Rockdale County Commissioners to revoke the license of any business that impacts the health of the public.

Jones Moore said the county’s case against the plant is strong.

Floyd said his health and his auto body shop were deeply affected by the chemical fire. So, he is in full support of this latest petition as well.

“Could not come to work. People had their car over here and could get them out. Breathing the chemicals. I myself had to go down to Emory after breathing the chemicals,” said Floyd.

The county has filed its lawsuit. There is not a court date on record at this time.

