Rockdale County deputies arrest one of their top 10 most wanted

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested someone on their top 10 most wanted list.

On March 4, the department’s Crime Interdiction Unit arrested Patrick Edwards with assistance from the Omaha Police Task Force.

Edwards is charged with two felony counts of violation of probation, felony aggravated assault, and felony terroristic threats and acts.

He is being held at the Rockdale County Jail.

