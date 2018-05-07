ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators made a large weapons and drug bust over the weekend in Rockdale County, officials said.
Channel 2 Action News learned the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant and raided a suspected drug dealer's home in Conyers on Friday.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes obtained exclusive video of eight loaded military-style guns, ammo, a bulletproof vest and “trafficking amounts” of heroin, cocaine and marijuana being confiscated during the raid.
8 guns, a bullet proof vest, plenty of ammo, heroin, cocaine, marijuana - just some of the things police found in 29 y/o suspect's home. We'll explain how it all went down without any shots fired - coming up on Ch2 Action News at 5pm pic.twitter.com/njaan6ffUS— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 7, 2018
