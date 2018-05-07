  • Investigators: Raid nets 8 military-style weapons, 'trafficking amounts' of drugs

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators made a large weapons and drug bust over the weekend in Rockdale County, officials said.

    Channel 2 Action News learned the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant and raided a suspected drug dealer's home in Conyers on Friday.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes obtained exclusive video of eight loaded military-style guns, ammo, a bulletproof vest and “trafficking amounts” of heroin, cocaine and marijuana being confiscated during the raid.

    How authorities made the bust and what they found inside the home that alarmed them most, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

     

