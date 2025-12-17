Moms say their kids were assaulted at Rockdale schools

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County School District is facing serious allegations from two mothers who claim teachers assaulted their children.

The incidents, which include the arrests of two teachers, have sparked calls for systemic change from concerned parents.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at a news conference where the mothers shared their stories.

The most recent incident is said to have happened at Pine Street Elementary after teacher Arie Jones was arrested and accused of physically assaulting an 8-year-old boy with autism.

The boy’s mother, Yamaya Lyles, reported troubling signs in her son following the incident and emphasized that she was not informed of the situation until three days later.

“When I was told, I was told my son was physically and verbally redirected when it was very much more than redirection,” Lyles said.

Lyles reported that her son now exhibits significant distress after the incident, leading to concerns about his well-being.

Melvin McClain, the 2022 Teacher of the Year at Conyers Middle School was arrested for allegedly hitting a 13-year-old student more than 20 times in the head and abdomen during a classroom incident on Dec. 2.

The incident was reportedly captured on classroom surveillance video, raising concerns about monitoring in schools.

“No one called me to notify me that this happened and there’s cameras in the classroom that nobody watches,” Danielle Offett, the 13-year-old’s mom said.

This incident, coupled with Lyles’ experience, has led to demands for improved monitoring and surveillance of classrooms within the district.

The Rockdale County Schools issued a response to concerns raised by parents through an attorney’s demand letter, outlining their commitment to staff development and safety initiatives.

The district said it has developed improvement plans focusing on behavior and safety protocols in all schools.

