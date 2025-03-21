Man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble pleads guilty

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter more than two years after the rapper’s shooting death.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin for Jamichael Jones’ trial on Friday, but court records show he entered a negotiated plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the 34-year-old rapper, whose name is Mariel Orr, was shot at a Conyers apartment complex in June 2022.

Investigators say Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex when he was shot once in the chest.

Orr and Jones did not know one another, but police say Jones was involved in a “domestic situation” with the woman Orr was visiting.

Def Jam, the label Trouble was signed with, announced the rapper’s death on Instagram.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob🙏🏾,” the label posted.





















