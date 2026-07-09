Driver caught going 111 mph on interstate during holiday weekend, metro Atlanta police dept. says

CONYERS, Ga. — K9 Officer Evatt with the Conyers Police Department stopped a driver traveling 111 mph on an interstate over the holiday weekend, the police department said in a social media post.

Conyers PD reminded people no destination is worth risking one’s own life or the lives of others.

The Conyers Police Department stated that its officers continue proactive traffic enforcement to ensure the safety of Conyers residents.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert to help maintain road safety.

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