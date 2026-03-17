Deputies thought they were going to an armed robbery. They found a murder scene instead

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting on Sunday night.

Deputies were called to a home on Boardwalk for an armed robbery.

While on the way there, they were told that someone may have been hit in the head and was bleeding.

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When they arrived, they found one person who had a head injury. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

But they also found another person who had been shot several times and was pronounced dead. That person’s name has not been released.

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Investigators have since identified the suspect as Ervin Spooner, 38. He was found at his Hampton home early Monday morning and arrested.

He is currently being held in the Rockdale County Jail without bond on a charge of felony murder.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

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