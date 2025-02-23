Deputies searching for missing woman suffering from mental illness in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them locate a critically missing woman.

Johnet Saxton, 50, was last seen on Friday at 11:11 p.m.

She is approximately five feet, two inches tall, and weighs about 185 lbs.

Deputies say she suffers from mental health issues.

She was last seen leaving a home in the 2700 block of Turner Road SW in Conyers.

She was wearing green pajama pants, black shoes, a long-furred coat with a hood, and carrying a pink purse.

She lives in Covington and likes to frequent restaurants in Conyers and Covington.

If you have information about her location, please call 911 or Sergeant Dylan Hinds or Investigator Kenval Thomas at 770-278-8000.

