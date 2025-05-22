Concerns about BioLab chemical fire resurfacing

CONYERS, Ga. — Exposure to BioLab, Inc.’s chemical fire was the topic of conversation for nearly three hours Wednesday night.

People who live close to the plant that caught on fire in Sept. met for a town hall meeting to discuss health concerns and legal options.

“I still don’t know the long term effects,” said Ashton Carter.

“It started affecting my breathing, my nose, my eyes,” said Travis Benson.

Nearly a month after the fire, shelter-in-place orders were lifted and federal and state leaders said there was no immediate threat to the community, but attorneys called a town hall meeting to gauge the community’s response to it.

“How their life has been impacted by what happened at BioLab is important,” said Mindy Bish.

Bish told the crowd she would file each civil suit separately instead of choosing the class action route.

“No two cases are the same. We have one person who, for example, is having trouble breathing, another person whose heart ailment has gotten worse. We have women who haven’t been able to get pregnant,” said Bish.

An environmentalist told people in the crowd he gathered ground, water and surface samples around BioLab after the fire. A doctor compared lab results to chlorine bombs used in chemical warfare.

Some wonder if challenging BioLab is worth it.

“I really do feel powerless against it,” said Cater.

Attorneys told the crowd they have to file suits challenging Rockdale County’s response to the emergency within one year of an incident.

“I’d like to get more insight, more information, more knowledge as to exactly what we were exposed to, what we’re breathing in and what were the long term effects,” said Carter.

BioLab, Inc. announced earlier this month it will no longer manufacture in Conyers. It said the distribution center will remain operational.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reached out to the company Wednesday night to find out if that means it will be storing chemicals there. We are waiting for a response.

A Department of Labor investigation released in April said the fire happened because BioLab stored its product improperly.

