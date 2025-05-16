BioLab to close Rockdale County facility at center of chemical fire

CONYERS, Ga. — Chemical manufacturer BioLab announced it would be closing down the Conyers-based manufacturing site and ending its operations.

The company said in their most recent update Thursday that while they completed facility remediation in the wake of the fire, which had chemical smoke pluming over the metro Atlanta area for days in late September, they will not restart manufacturing at the plant.

“Over the last several months, BioLab has continued to make significant progress on cleaning up the Conyers site and has now completed its remediation of the facility affected by the fire,” said in a statement.

After speaking with customers about alternative production and while “considering our future business needs carefully,” BioLab will stop using its manufacturing site in Conyers.

However, the Conyers Distribution Center will remain in operation after it “was cleared by relevant authorities to reopen in November 2024.”

The company said the distribution facility will still fill customer orders with finished products from other manufacturing facilities.

“We take our role in Conyers very seriously, and as we move forward, the safety and wellbeing of the Conyers community remain a top priority,” BioLab said in a statement.

In April, BioLab was fined more than $61,000 by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration related to citations for improperly storing hazardous chemicals, leading to the fire in Rockdale County.

