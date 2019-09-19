0 Community gathers to remember 3 teens killed in alleged attempted robbery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A community gathered Wednesday night to remember three teens killed by a homeowner in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

Isaiah Reed, Jamie Hernandez Jr. and Branden Gresham were killed after police say they approached a home in Conyers with masks on and one of the teens fired at the residents of the home. The alleged robbery victims returned fire, killing all three teens. The boys were 15 and 16 years old.

So far, no one has been charged in the teens' deaths.

Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman was at the Hunting Creek subdivision where family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil and speakers encouraged the community to come together.

"I am tired of senseless violence. I am tired of senseless killings. I don't want to see you next. I want to see everybody," a community member said.

Members of the community said they wanted came together to show support for one another, hoping to put an end to violence.

Evangelist Renee Simpson said she organizes vigils anytime there's a tragic death in the community.

Hyman asked her how she would respond to people saying the teens were trying to rob someone.

"I haven't heard that myself. I've read that in the newspaper, don't know how true that is, but this is what I say, leave that part of the work to the police and then leave the death to God," Simpson said.

Hyman went by the house where the shootings happened earlier this week.

She was not able to talk to any of the alleged robbery victims to get their side of the story.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said case is still very active.

