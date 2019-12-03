3 people found dead inside Rockdale County home, sheriff's office says

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were found dead inside a home in Rockdale County, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a welfare check on Sweet Water Lane in Conyers on Monday. When they arrived and went inside, they found three bodies.
A spokesman for the department said this is an active but secure scene that is still under investigation.
Deputies have not released any names or ages of the victims.
Rockdale deputies confirm 3 people found dead in a house off Sweet Water Lane. We just got to the scene @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/DZ264qCVqe— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) December 3, 2019
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene Monday and spotted several law enforcement vehicles.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman watched as deputies walked in and around the home searching for any clues as to what happened.
It is unknown how long the bodies were inside the home.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}