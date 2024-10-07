BIOLAB FIRE: Nightly shelter-in-place to remain for people who live within 2-mile radius

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County officials say a shelter-in-place order will remain in place for those closest to a chemical plant that caught on fire over a week ago.

The shelter-in-place will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for a two-mile radius of the BioLab plant off 1700 Old Covington Hwy SW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference where officials from Rockdale County and the Environmental Protection Agency spoke.

The county stressed patience as they manage the crisis.

“We want this completely resolved. We have crews on ground zero working 24/7 to get this under control,” Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. said. “I would love to say this would be over tomorrow or by this day. But we’re not at that point.”

The concerns from business owners and residents who live in the area, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

‘Treat it more seriously:’ Rockdale County man says BioLab fire made him sick

©2024 Cox Media Group