BIOLAB FIRE: Nightly shelter-in-place to remain for people who live within 2-mile radius

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County officials say a shelter-in-place order will remain in place for those closest to a chemical plant that caught on fire over a week ago.
The shelter-in-place will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for a two-mile radius of the BioLab plant off 1700 Old Covington Hwy SW.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference where officials from Rockdale County and the Environmental Protection Agency spoke.
The county stressed patience as they manage the crisis.
“We want this completely resolved. We have crews on ground zero working 24/7 to get this under control,” Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. said. “I would love to say this would be over tomorrow or by this day. But we’re not at that point.”
