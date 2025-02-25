Accused child molester, fugitive among Rockdale County’s ‘most wanted’ arrested

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man on Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 10 Most Wanted list was arrested after nearly two months on the run.

The sheriff’s office announced that Jalen Hill was arrested on Tuesday after its Crime Interdiction Unit learned where Hill was hiding.

On Dec. 31, 2024, RCSO issued warrants for Hill on charges of child molestation. He was then placed on RCSO’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

He was transported and booked into the Rockdale County Jail.

