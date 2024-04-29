2 killed in motorcycle crash on I-20 in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 Saturday night.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said that just before midnight on Saturday, April 27, a motorcycle traveling westbound on I-20 before the Salem Road exit rear-ended the vehicle in front of it.
The two people on the motorcycle died from their injuries.
Investigators are working to learn details about the crash.
Deputies did not identify the victims.
