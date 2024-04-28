Deadly crash closes lanes on I-20 in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash has westbound lanes of I-20 shut down in Rockdale County.
According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened overnight about a mile before exit 84.
Deputies have not yet provided details on what caused the crash.
