Woman dead in domestic incident outside of Metro Atlanta supermarket, police say

LILBURN, Ga. — A woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting outside of a Gwinnett County supermarket, police say.
The City of Lilburn police told Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at the Tana Food Mart in the 4400 block of Lawrenceville Highway.
Police say motive appears to be domestic violence, leading to a total of three people being shot. One victim, a 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Two men were taken to North Gwinnett Hospital with gunshot wounds; a 62-year-old man was shot in the leg, and the man believed to have shot and killed the victim, is also a 62-year-old man who was shot in the head.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
