Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia has a new millionaire.

The Georgia Lottery confirms to Channel 2 Action News that one ticket worth $1 million was sold for Saturday night’s drawing.

It was purchased at the Chevron Food Shop located at 2243 Roswell Road in Marietta.

No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number on Saturday, so you’ll have your next chance at the estimated $164 million jackpot on Monday night.

Watch the drawing live, just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

If the person who bought the $1 million winning ticket had paid an extra dollar for Power Play, their ticket would be worth $2 million.

How do you claim a winning ticket?

The Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

