1 arrested, 1 on the run after police chase in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. — One suspect is still on the run after leading Conyers police on a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an officer tried pulling over a car, but instead of stopping, the driver sped off.

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The chase lasted several miles down McDonough Hwy. southbound until reaching Waterside Drive, where an officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

But police say the driver and passenger both hopped out and ran off.

Police set up a perimeter and captured one of the suspects, but the other got away. Investigators do not believe he is still in the area.

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While searching their car, police found a “substantial” amount of drugs and cash hidden in backpack.

Neither suspect’s name has been released.

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