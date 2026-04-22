1 arrested, 1 on the run after police chase in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. — One suspect is still on the run after leading Conyers police on a chase on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say an officer tried pulling over a car, but instead of stopping, the driver sped off.
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The chase lasted several miles down McDonough Hwy. southbound until reaching Waterside Drive, where an officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car.
But police say the driver and passenger both hopped out and ran off.
Police set up a perimeter and captured one of the suspects, but the other got away. Investigators do not believe he is still in the area.
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While searching their car, police found a “substantial” amount of drugs and cash hidden in backpack.
Neither suspect’s name has been released.
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