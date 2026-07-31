Rockdale County Board of Education announces new Superintendent

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools now has a new superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Johnson.

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The Rockdale County Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Johnson to take the position. The board previously chose Johnson as the sole finalist for the position on July 16, which initiated a mandatory 14-day waiting period before the final vote could be conducted.

Board Chairwoman Sandra Jackson-Lett expressed the board’s approval of the selection.

“We are excited to have Dr. Johnson begin on our first day of school,” Jackson-Lett said. “The Board’s decision reflects our confidence in her as a proven leader who is deeply committed to educational excellence. As an experienced educator, she brings the knowledge, vision and leadership necessary to guide our district into the future.”

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Dr. Johnson is scheduled to begin her new role this Monday, Aug. 3, the district’s first day of school.

“I am honored and grateful for the trust the Rockdale County Board of Education has placed in me as the next Superintendent,” said Dr.Stephanie Johnson. “Throughout my career as an educator, I have focused on ensuring every student has access to exceptional opportunities and support. I look forward to working alongside our students, families, staff, and community partners to build on the district’s many successes, continue the great work already in progress, and pursue new opportunities that will help every student reach their fullest potential.

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