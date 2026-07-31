Back 2 School: These Georgia districts return to class Friday

GEORGIA — Students in six more school districts will head back to the classroom on Friday.

It’s the first day of the school year in Banks County, Barrow County, Butts County, Commerce City, Meriwether County, Rome City districts.

Count on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for full “Back 2 School” coverage, what families can expect and the impact on traffic for everyone.

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BANKS COUNTY

Banks County Schools wants to remind parents that all students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch again this school year. This is made possible through the Community Eligibility Provision Program.

Parents can add funds to their students’ accounts for extra items or snacks during the school day. Click here for more info on how the program works.

BARROW COUNTY

There will be more school resource officers patrolling the halls of Barrow County high schools and middle schools this school year.

The district says 21 SROs will be placed at schools across the district with another officer in training. There will now be two officers at each high school and one at each middle school.

“An SRO is a unique position. It’s not just a deputy sheriff here, it is a unique position where they are actually getting down face-to-face with these young people and letting them know that, hey, this is a person that’s a hero to you, they’re here to protect you,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smiths says.

BUTTS COUNTY

Butts County Schools says families will need to double check their bus routes for 2026-27. There are some changes for the school year starting Friday.

The list of updated bus numbers and driver names can be found here.

COMMERCE CITY

Ahead of the first day Friday, Commerce City Schools unveiled progress on the new building for Commerce Elementary School. The final-beam hanging ceremony will take place on August 7, 2026 with the school set to open in 2027.

And the students had a chance to take part in the project by naming the roads. The main entrance will be named Tiger Trail and the road leading up to Commerce Elementary School will be Stripe Street.

ROME CITY

Students will get to walk through the new Rome Middle School when school starts Friday.

The new middle school marks the first time the school district will have all three middle grades at a single campus.

“As a city school district, we are incredibly grateful for the partnership of the Rome City Commission, the leadership of our Board of Education and the continued support of our community,” Superintendent Dr. Eric L. Holland said in a statement. “This school represents what is possible when a community comes together around one common purpose — providing our children with the very best educational opportunities.”

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