Midnight encounter at Duluth park leads to arrest of Texas fugitive

DULUTH, Ga. — An overnight patrol at a Duluth park led to the arrest of a man wanted in Texas, according to police.

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Duluth officers were patrolling Abbotts Bridge Park shortly after midnight when they found a suspicious vehicle inside the park. Officers made contact with the driver, Tyler Wade, 30, and discovered he was wanted in Texas for a probation violation tied to a family violence aggravated assault with a weapon charge.

Police said officers asked Wade to step out of the vehicle while they waited for confirmation of the warrant. Once the warrant was confirmed, officers tried to take him into custody.

Instead, police said Wade resisted arrest and ran from officers.

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Authorities said Wade was quickly arrested after officers deployed a Taser. He was taken into custody, and police obtained an additional obstruction charge.

According to police, Wade was wanted in Texas for a probation violation stemming from a family violence aggravated assault with a weapon case.

Wade remains in the Gwinnett County Jail on the obstruction charge filed by the Duluth Police Department and a hold related to the Texas warrant.

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