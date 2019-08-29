Robbery crew stole $50,000 worth of clothes from Macy's stores, police say

COVINGTON, Ga. - A police chase and crash ended with agents recovering at least $50,000 worth of clothing that had been stolen from Macy’s stores throughout the south.
Investigators said they tried to stop the car in Morgan County when the driver took off. The chase ended in Covington when police said the car crashed and clothing thrown all over the road way.
Agents now saw the people in the car shoplifted clothing from Macy’s stores across the south, with stolen clothing totaling more than $50,000.
What the shoplifting crew was doing with all the clothes, TODAY AT 5.
