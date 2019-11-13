Reward increases to find home intruders who killed man in front of niece, nephew

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - With no new leads and no arrests made, deputies are releasing more information about a deadly home invasion 10 months later.
Derrick Denson was watching his niece and nephew on Jan. 2 when deputies say three masked men forced their way into his Butts County home.
The trio robbed him before they shot Denson in the head in front of the children. He died the next day.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: The emotional plea from the victim's aunt for anyone to come forward with information about his murder.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has been following the case since Denson's family contacted her in January.
Deputies thought they would have the suspects in custody quickly. But now that it has been nearly a year without any arrests, the sheriff's department is hoping to track down new leads.
I remember getting a call from Derrick Denson's family nearly a year ago, asking me to help them find Derrick's killers. We did this story, police got several leads but no one was ever arrested. Jackson GA is a small community & they want answers. Story at 4 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/eXc78rJWPV— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 13, 2019
