1 killed, another injured after gunfire erupts during road rage on busy interstate

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead after road rage led to a shooting. It started Tuesday night on Interstate 85 northbound and carried into Gwinnett County.
Police said the drivers got off the interstate at Indian Trail Lilburn Road and for almost two miles, bullets were flying until the driver of one of the cars realized two of his back seat passengers were hit and pulled over inside an office park.
Detectives told Channel 2 Action News one person was killed and another person was injured. There was a total of five people in the car shot up.
"Both person were transported to the hospital where one died as a result of his injuries," Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said.
