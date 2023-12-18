Residents express concerns over multiple shootings at a Fairburn home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fairburn Police are investigating a series of shootings inside the same neighborhood, at the same home. Sunday’s shooting happened on Palm Springs Circle around 6:30.

“My wife called me in panic about 6:30. She said Jose there was another shooting, but this time it us,” said Jose Smyly.

Jose Smyly said he was on his way home, when he got that call from his wife, “It was terrifying. I was in the area. I got home as soon as I could. I looked and see we have five shots in our house.”

Smyly sent Channel 2′s Larry Spruill photos of the bullet holes. There’s one in his door, three near the window, and one in the back of his truck.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what’s going on here,” said Smyly.

Neighbors said this is the third shooting in just three weeks. The first one was Nov. 27, the second one happened on Dec. 5, and now this one.

Police said the home in Palm Springs Circle was the target all three times.

On Sunday, when officers responded to the home they saw a black car leaving. The suspect’s vehicle led officers on a chase and crashed near the intersection of Cedar Grove Road and Parkland Bend.

That’s where the car caught on fire.

Tony Williams said no one knows the family who lives at the home.

He said this is a quiet and crime-free neighborhood. That was until recently.

“That’s where your antennas go up. That’s when your rabbit ears go up. The first time, you’re like hmm. Maybe it was just some, whoever this is, just acting out. But they came back three times to the same house,” said Williams.

Neighbors said they’re scared because they don’t know if this will happen a fourth time.

