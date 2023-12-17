Vice President Harris stops by historic Atlanta restaurant after Celebration Bowl

ATLANTA — Before returning to Washington, D.C., after the Cricket Celebration Bowl, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped at a historic Atlanta restaurant.

After the big game between Howard University and Florida A&M at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, many were looking for the after party and for the Busy Bee Café in Atlanta, that’s dinner with the United States Vice President.

“I love meeting with my friends who are small business owners who are building up the economy,” Harris told WSB Tonight’s Larry Spruill.

The restaurant opened its doors in 1947, and since then, it has been one of the best places to get a taste of “the south on a plate.”

“[Small businesses] are a big percentage of the economy for the United States,” Tracy Gates, the restaurant owner, said. “We employ several people, and we’re committed not only to our business but our staff as well.”

Before Harris departed, Spruill asked her if she had any messages for Georgia voters.

“Well, the voters, here in Georgia, are so important,” she said. “All of the issues that impact our country impact the people of Georgia.”

Dr. Nathan Price, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of North Georgia, said the vice president’s visit wasn’t an accident.

“Georgia is one of the seven states that’s going to decide the 2024 election. Recent polling for President Biden has been really bad in these swing states, and part of it is that he’s soft with groups like African Americans that came out heavily to support him in 2020,” Price said. “If he doesn’t have that same level of support, it’s really hard to imagine him winning this state again.”

