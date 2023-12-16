‘HBCU party:’ Cricket Celebration Bowl between Florida A&M, Howard University goes down Saturday

ATLANTA — You can already feel the excitement here.
On Saturday inside the Mercedes Benz Stadium is where FAMU and Howard University fans will gather to watch the two HBCUs battle it out.
Effie Williams is proud to wear her FAMU orange and green and Mickenzie Wiggins made sure to sport her Howard University blue and white.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“It really feels like a big deal to be here. I’m really excited,” Wiggins said.
Two of the country’s top HBCU’s will go head-to-head Saturday in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
“It’s like an HBCU party,” Williams said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Jury says Rudy Giuliani must pay $148M after promoting lies about Fulton County election workers
- Mother, 14-year-old boy killed in Lilburn crash identified
- Woman found guilty of chasing down, killing hit-and-run driver sentenced to life in prison
A party that attracts well over 50,000 people to the stadium and draws in millions of viewers.
“HBCUs have such a rich culture people are coming from around the world to just be here,” Wiggins said.
Celebration Bowl is an annual event for Atlanta and features the two prominent conferences of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Division 1.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The game is a cash cow for a city famously known for its distinguished HBCUs.
“Wherever FAMU travels we spend money. We make a dent,” Williams said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group