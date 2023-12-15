Mother, 14-year-old boy killed in Lilburn crash identified

LILBURN — Friends have identified a 37-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son who were killed in a crash in Gwinnett County last week.

The crash happened on Scenic Highway and Scenic Pines Drive in Lawrenceville on Dec. 7

Police said a woman driving a Kia Sorento that was traveling north and preparing to turn left onto Scenic Pines Drive. A motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Scenic Highway. According to the investigation, the Kia turned left into the path of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcycle driver, a 27-year-old man from Snellville, was also killed. He has also not been identified.

The Kia’s driver has been identified by family as 37-year-old Ashley Osunlalu. Her son, 14-year-old Ebenezer, was also killed. Osunlalu’s youngest son, Isaiah, 10, has since recovered from the accident

The boys’ father, Ebenezer Osunlalu, is an employee at AT&T and a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves, according to coworkers, who set up a GoFundMe to help the family.

“These circumstances have left Ebenezer bereft of his sources of happiness and legacy, causing great distress,” coworkers wrote. “His dedication to his community and nation is commendable, and now it is our opportunity to give back to him in his time of need.”

The funeral services for the mother and son are on Dec. 21.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

