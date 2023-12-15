Deadly double shooting investigation on Georgia State campus underway, APD says

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting that police say happened on Georgia State University’s campus.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News just after 1 a.m. on Friday, officers received reports of a person shot on Piedmont Avenue NE.

When officers arrived, they located two men who had been shot. Both were taken to Grady, where one was pronounced dead. Authorities confirmed the other victim is stable.

The victim’s identities have not been released. Authorities confirmed no GSU students were involved in the shooting.

According to the investigation, three men were involved in a dispute that escalated to gunfire. Police said a third man was detained.

No further information has been provided regarding the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Georgia State University for a statement but has not received a response.

