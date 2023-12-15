Woman killed after rear-ending construction vehicle on I-20, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Authorities partially shut down a busy Atlanta interstate while they investigate a deadly crash.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a crash on Interstate 20 Westbound at Moreland Avenue around 4:16 a.m. Friday.
Triple Team Traffic has the latest on this crash on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, a car rear-ended an unoccupied construction vehicle.
Authorities confirmed that a woman in the car that hit the construction vehicle is dead.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro Atlanta mother sentenced for ‘punishing’ stepkids with extreme exercise, little or no food
- 2 Georgia cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. -- and one is #1
- School custodian on the run after crashing into 2 cars while high, police say
The woman’s identity has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
It is unclear when the road will be fully reopened.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group